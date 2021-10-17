Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Oppenheimer

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.44.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 83,195 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.