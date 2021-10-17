Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$138.68 million for the quarter.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.