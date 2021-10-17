Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Short Interest Update

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALPAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

