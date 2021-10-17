AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAND opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $196.70. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29, a PEG ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $107,963. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

