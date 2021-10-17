AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $245,000 Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 11,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $189.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.84 and its 200 day moving average is $258.04. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $171.37 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.