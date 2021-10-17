Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 60,000 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.91.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

