Alpine Global Management LLC Buys 32,650 Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.38% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 181.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter worth $606,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter worth $407,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter worth $7,316,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter worth $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMPX opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

