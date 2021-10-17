Alpine Global Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTIQU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.