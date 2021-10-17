Alpine Global Management LLC Has $15.38 Million Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Alpine Global Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,115 shares during the period. Change Healthcare comprises 2.1% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Change Healthcare worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,623,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,292,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -121.35, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.