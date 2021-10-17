Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LESL opened at $20.66 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

