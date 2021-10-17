Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 56,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 20.5% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 518,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after acquiring an additional 88,424 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,658,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,902,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in PNM Resources by 18.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 98,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

