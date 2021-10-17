American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.040-$-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.96 billion-$8.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.85 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.98 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

