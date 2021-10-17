American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the payment services company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ FY2021 earnings at $9.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.75.

AXP stock opened at $175.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.59. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $50,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

