American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,627 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Well were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in American Well by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,141,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after buying an additional 273,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Well by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after buying an additional 1,393,839 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 28,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $291,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMWL opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.74. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. On average, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

