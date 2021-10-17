American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,627 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Well were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,141,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 273,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,839 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $770,899.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,008 shares of company stock worth $5,196,994. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.84.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

