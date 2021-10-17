AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.42 Million

Analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report sales of $76.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.10 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $81.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $306.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.60 million to $307.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $302.19 million, with estimates ranging from $300.30 million to $304.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 13.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $67.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

