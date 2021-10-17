AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 24,265 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

