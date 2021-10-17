AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Cut by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $119.86 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,916 shares of company stock worth $10,876,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.