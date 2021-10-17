Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives $18.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 137,400.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. 2,135,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,495. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

