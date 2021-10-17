Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $172.04 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.64 and a twelve month high of $178.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

