Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report $27.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.78 million. Evolus reported sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $102.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.34 million to $108.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $182.03 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $222.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $159,795.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,675.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Evolus by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 82.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Evolus by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 370,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 335,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Evolus by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Evolus by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 348,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $418.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.43. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

