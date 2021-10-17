Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Announce -$1.29 EPS

Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.16). Hawaiian reported earnings per share of ($3.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($7.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WS Management Lllp increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 204.0% during the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 335,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 20.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 52.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

