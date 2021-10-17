Analysts Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will post sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the highest is $5.00 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.52 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 797,580 shares of company stock worth $299,602,012. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $356.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

