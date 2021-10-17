Analysts Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.18). Evolus posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

EOLS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,832. The stock has a market cap of $418.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.43. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

In related news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $423,354.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after buying an additional 446,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 704.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 526,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 184,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Evolus by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 141,825 shares during the period. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

