Analysts Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report $104.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.64 million and the highest is $105.30 million. Exponent posted sales of $93.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $425.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.44 million to $425.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $458.58 million, with estimates ranging from $457.96 million to $459.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.92. The company had a trading volume of 246,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,003. Exponent has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,687,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Exponent by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

