Analysts Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Post $4.77 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 to $6.08. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings of $8.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $24.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.16 to $26.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $17.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

NYSE:LH traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,587. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $192.79 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.97.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

