Analysts Offer Predictions for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 target price (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$7.54 and a 1-year high of C$16.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

