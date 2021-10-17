Analysts Set Expectations for Akzo Nobel’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.09 per share for the year.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AKZOY stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $44.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

