Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) PT at $13.50

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 50,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.62. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.