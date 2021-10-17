Analysts Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Price Target at C$65.80

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.80.

MRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$15.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.36. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.6847584 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

