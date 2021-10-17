Analysts Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Price Target at $39.88

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 59,499.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,092 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $57,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $61,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. 1,746,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,035. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.45 and a beta of 4.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

