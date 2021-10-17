Analysts Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Price Target at $73.00

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $73.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

