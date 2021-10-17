AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.82 million.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.83.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANGO. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 135,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

