Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ ANGN opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 98.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.