Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Anglo American from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 134.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

