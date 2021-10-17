Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of £298.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.14. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is -2.06%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

