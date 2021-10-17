Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €46.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.02 ($75.32).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

