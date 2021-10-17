Anson Funds Management LP Acquires New Shares in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 260,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Hut 8 Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $330,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $1,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $98,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUT opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

