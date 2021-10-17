Anson Funds Management LP Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Anson Funds Management LP cut its position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.79% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $243,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.61. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.