Anson Funds Management LP Has $18.26 Million Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Shaw Communications accounts for 1.7% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 548,318.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 411,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 53,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 62,834 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

