Anson Funds Management LP Has $2.12 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Anson Funds Management LP decreased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $39,205,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $34,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIRC. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

