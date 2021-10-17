Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Visa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its position in Visa by 619.5% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,950,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,484,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $949,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $230.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.37 and its 200-day moving average is $230.94. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $449.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

