ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $358.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.99. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

