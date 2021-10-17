Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to announce sales of $180,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix reported sales of $250,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.36 million, with estimates ranging from $3.17 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $647,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,138,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $55,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 40.7% during the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 9.0% during the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Anterix stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 46,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.96.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

