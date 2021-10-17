Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,276,400 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the September 15th total of 1,446,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,198.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANFGF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,375.00.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

