APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Square were worth $16,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at about $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 11.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,381 shares of company stock worth $77,561,418. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $249.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.42, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.31.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

