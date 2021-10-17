APG Asset Management N.V. Has $11.46 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in CBRE Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $101.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.