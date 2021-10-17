APG Asset Management N.V. Has $15.62 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 29.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $107.21 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.84.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

