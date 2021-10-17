APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,424,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after acquiring an additional 234,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $32,746,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

