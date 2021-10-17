APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 14,312 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 26.7% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.97.

NYSE:NOW opened at $663.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $630.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

